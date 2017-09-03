Giacomo Bonaventura Back in AC Milan Training After Recovering From Muscle Injury

Having missed the first two Serie A games of the season, midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura is back in AC Milan training ahead of a key match against Lazio next Sunday.

Off the back of a lengthy absence last season, fans were fearful that Bonaventura could be out for months with a new muscle injury. Starring in Europe League qualification victories, the Italy international limped off the pitch against Shkendija in a convincing 6-0 victory.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Chief medic Gianluca Melegati initially gave an update on injuries, specifically Bonaventura: "Bonaventura had an elongation of the quadricep, not particularly serious, but considering the characteristics it is to be treated with caution. He will be out for two to three weeks, but here too there is optimism."

However, as disclosed in a Milan statement, Bonaventura has already returned to training in what could prove to be a quick comeback than anticipated: "One of the session's highlight was the full involvement of Jack Bonaventura, who completed training with the rest of the group."

Another morning of hard work at Milanello 🔺⚽🔺

Read the full training report 📝👉🏻 https://t.co/156y63myka pic.twitter.com/ZvFAZXUSE4 — AC Milan (@acmilan) September 2, 2017

The 28-year-old will be a big boost to the squad, as the Italian was immense during pre-season. A mainstay in the Milan midfield for years, manager Vincenzo Montella will be eagerly awaiting Bonaventura's return to the side.

Facing competition from new signings Lucas Biglia and Franck Kessié, Bonaventura will have to fight fiercely for his place in the starting eleven this season. With AC Milan's squad invigorated and bolstered, the return of Bonaventura from injury will be a big boost to their chances of challenging for the title.



