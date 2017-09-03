Liverpool Refuse to Guarantee Philippe Coutinho Barcelona Switch Next Summer

Liverpool are set to maintain their unwavering stance on star man Philippe Coutinho, with no assurances made allowing him to leave Anfield next summer.

With the player desperate to join Barcelona, the player remains distraught as his future is being held to ransom by owners Fenway Sports Group; refusing to sanction the sale of Coutinho, the club are set to maintain this stance next summer as well.

According to the Mirror, Liverpool will not listen to any offers for the Brazilian, having turned down three bids upwards of £140m from the Catalan giants. Having recovered from a mystery back injury and illness, Coutinho returned to action for Brazil on Thursday, scoring and struggling to contain his emotions in his celebration.

According to fellow Brazilian Neymar, Coutinho is struggling to cope with the failure of his dream move. Neymar said: “Instead of being a happy time for him and for his family, it’s a moment of anguish, disappointment and sadness.”

Unlike the Luis Suarez situation, Coutinho will not be given the same treatment, as the owners are not prepared to lose their star player. Looking to take the club away from being a symbolic stepping stone, they feel keeping hold of Coutinho is imperative in changing the direction and future of the club.

Suarez, who stated his desire to leave the club in 2013, was promised that should a suitable offer come in the following summer, he would be allowed to leave. The Uruguayan subsequently left the club for Barcelona in a £65m deal, having scored 31 league goals for the Reds that season.

The Brazilian has been registered in Liverpool's 25-man Premier League squad, indicating that he will play a role in the team this season. Set to start against Colombia on Tuesday, Coutinho will then return to Merseyside and meet with Jurgen Klopp to discuss his future.

Liverpool are set to play Manchester City on Saturday, in what could prove to be a pivotal game in this season's title race. It remains to be seen whether Coutinho will feature, with the player lining up for Brazil, he has shown he's eligible to play. Frequently putting in his best performances against the Manchester club, he could be thrown into the firing line imminently.