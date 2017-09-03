'Mystery Club' Mahrez Allegedly Visited in Order to Force Through Deadline Day Move Is Revealed

According to the Daily Star, Leicester's wantaway winger Riyad Mahrez made a mystery transfer deadline day trip to none other than Manchester United, in a last-minute attempt to secure a move from the Foxes.

So desperate was the Premier League winner to get away from his current club, he allegedly left his national team Algeria's training camp in order to force through a transfer. This all comes after being named PFA Player of the Year when Leicester won the title in 2015-16 under the stewardship of Claudio Ranieri.

But as everyone knows, things change very quickly in football and, after the collapse of a proposed move to - amongst others - Roma in Serie A, the wing wizard remains at the King Power Stadium, at least until January.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Encouragingly for Leicester - if such a word can be used in the context of a player wanting to leave their club - Mahrez will look to carry on his strong early season form in order to ensure he has potential suitors once the window opens again.