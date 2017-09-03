Napoli Star Lorenzo Insigne Frustrated With Lack of Trophy Success Amid Interest From Barcelona

SSC Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne is reportedly 'angry' over his club's failure to win silverware, according to a report in FourFourTwo.

Gli Azzurri finished third in Serie A last season, after coming off a 2015-2016 campaign which saw them finish second. Yet whilst this has led to ample praise from the press and fans alike, the Italian international is growing increasingly frustrated with his club as they fail to win silverware.

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

Speaking to AS as quoted by FourFourTwo, the 26-year old indicated his frustration:

"We have fun in training, but we have to win. We get tired of listening to people saying we're playing well when we do not win anything. It makes me angry. This year we must not throw away any opportunity [to win a trophy]..."

Napoli and Insigne have started the new season brightly, winning both of their Serie A games, whilst also defeating French side OGC Nice 4-0 over two legs in Champions League qualifying. Insigne scored in the second leg, as the Italian side won 2-0.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

The club certainly indicated their desire to win this summer. Despite receiving offers totalling €165m (£151m) for the duo of Insigne and defender Kalidou Koulibaly, both offers were rejected out-of-hand, per The Sun. This is amid a concerted interest in the diminutive playmaker from Barcelona.

Yet for Insigne and Napoli to finally get over that hurdle and claim the Serie A title, there are a number of roadblocks. Not least of these are current champions Juventus, and AC Milan, who went on a highly successful summer spending spree, bringing in the likes of star centre-back Leonardo Bonucci, and young FC Porto star André Silva.

Napoli's next fixture will come on Sunday September 10th, as they travel to face Bologna in Serie A action.