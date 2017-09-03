Soccer

PHOTO: David Luiz Joins Courtois in Openly Mocking Diego Costa on Instagram

an hour ago

After months of speculation, Diego Costa will remain a Chelsea player until at least January, despite being omitted from manager Antonio Conte's plans this summer. 

Since reportedly sending the striker a text message that he was not a part of his plans, relations between Costa and Conte broke down. Now registered in the 25-man Premier League squad, Costa may end up featuring for Chelsea after all. 

David Luiz and Thibaut Courtois have taken to social media to mock their Chelsea teammate, with the caption "Se Queda" ironically. The phrase is now infamous, given Gerard Pique's post with Neymar, translating to "He Stays". Neymar then went on to become the world's most expensive player, joining PSG despite Pique's words. 


It was Courtois who was first to mock Costa, on his twitter account, posting a photo of the pair with the Premier League trophy. With the window closing the night before, the Belgian keeper was keen to share a joke with Costa, who will return to Chelsea training this week. 

Famous for his pranks and banter, David Luiz was bound to join in on the fun - he lived up to his reputation by posting to his Instagram with the caption: "SE QUEDA! 酪 @didierdrogba #King", with the pic featuring a certain Chelsea legend, rather than Costa.

Hopefully Costa will take the jokes in a good manner, given his fiery temper. 


SE QUEDA! 🤙🏻 @didierdrogba #King

A post shared by David Luiz (@davidluiz_4) on

Amongst all the rumours over the summer, Costa still has his heart set on a move back to Atletico Madrid. 

Unfortunately for the Spaniard, there was no chance of that transfer materialising this summer, with Diego Simeone's team serving a transfer ban until January 2018.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters