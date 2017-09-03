PHOTO: David Luiz Joins Courtois in Openly Mocking Diego Costa on Instagram

After months of speculation, Diego Costa will remain a Chelsea player until at least January, despite being omitted from manager Antonio Conte's plans this summer.

Since reportedly sending the striker a text message that he was not a part of his plans, relations between Costa and Conte broke down. Now registered in the 25-man Premier League squad, Costa may end up featuring for Chelsea after all.

David Luiz and Thibaut Courtois have taken to social media to mock their Chelsea teammate, with the caption "Se Queda" ironically. The phrase is now infamous, given Gerard Pique's post with Neymar, translating to "He Stays". Neymar then went on to become the world's most expensive player, joining PSG despite Pique's words.





It was Courtois who was first to mock Costa, on his twitter account, posting a photo of the pair with the Premier League trophy. With the window closing the night before, the Belgian keeper was keen to share a joke with Costa, who will return to Chelsea training this week.

Famous for his pranks and banter, David Luiz was bound to join in on the fun - he lived up to his reputation by posting to his Instagram with the caption: "SE QUEDA! 酪 @didierdrogba #King", with the pic featuring a certain Chelsea legend, rather than Costa.

Hopefully Costa will take the jokes in a good manner, given his fiery temper.





SE QUEDA! 🤙🏻 @didierdrogba #King A post shared by David Luiz (@davidluiz_4) on Sep 2, 2017 at 5:22am PDT

Amongst all the rumours over the summer, Costa still has his heart set on a move back to Atletico Madrid.

Unfortunately for the Spaniard, there was no chance of that transfer materialising this summer, with Diego Simeone's team serving a transfer ban until January 2018.