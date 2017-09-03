Pundit Claims Arsenal Need 'Three or Four' Signings to Challenge for Title Amid Ongoing Crisis

With Arsenal currently in an early-season crisis, fans and experts alike are all weighing into the discussion with their own opinions on Arsene Wenger's men.

The latest to have their say on the Gunners' problems is ex-Republic of Ireland international Kevin Kilbane. Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, via The Sport Review, Kilbane criticised Arsenal's performance in the transfer window.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

“Arsenal managed to get Alexandre Lacazette but have not backed that up and if anything they are going backwards; there is this negative feel around the place, whereas at the start of the window there was so much optimism."

Considering their poor start to the season, any talk of Arsenal challenging for the title is regarded as laughable by most football fans, yet Kilbane believes that the Gunners wouldn't be far away if they'd have bought better.

“You thought maybe three or four names would see them strengthen enough to even mount a title challenge – because this is a year they could have really thrown themselves at the Premier League."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

“But they still haven’t sorted out that defensive midfield position, and Arsene Wenger and the club’s board have just let the uncertainty around Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil drift.”

The quotes will simply fuel the frustrations of Arsenal fans that expected so much more from the summer transfer window. Only Swansea City have a lower net spend than the Gunners, and the positive start to the window was never built on by Wenger.

Kroenke's a HUGE problem at Arsenal, but losing the dressing room, playing players out of position & being tactically outdated is all Wenger — MR DT © (@MrDtAFC) September 3, 2017

Arsenal return to action next weekend against Bournemouth, as the Gunners look to bounce back from two losses and to get their season back on track.