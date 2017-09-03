Soccer

Reds Starlet's First Goal for Wales Pales in Comparison to Receiving a Tweet from David Hasselhoff

an hour ago

There are a few certainties in life; death, taxes...

Image by Sal Sayles

...And of course, the cold hard fact that David Hasselhoff - aka The Hoff - is a bonafide legend. 

This unequivocal truth was only further emphasised (not that it needed to be of course) after the Baywatch and Knight Rider star took to Twitter in order to congratulate Liverpool and Wales starlet Ben Woodburn on scoring his first goal for his country against Austria on Saturday.

Not only did the goal prove to be the only strike of the game, it was also a rather special effort:  

But however satisfying it must have been for Woodburn to nab the winner - oh, we forgot to mention; not only was it the young lad's DEBUT for his country, his screamer came a mere five minutes after coming on as second-half substitute! - it probably pales in comparison to then having The Hoff commenting about it on Twitter.

Clearly others agreed with this assessment, if their replies are anything to go by:

 

But perhaps Terry B summed it up best:

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters