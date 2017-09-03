Reds Starlet's First Goal for Wales Pales in Comparison to Receiving a Tweet from David Hasselhoff

There are a few certainties in life; death, taxes...

Image by Sal Sayles

...And of course, the cold hard fact that David Hasselhoff - aka The Hoff - is a bonafide legend.

This unequivocal truth was only further emphasised (not that it needed to be of course) after the Baywatch and Knight Rider star took to Twitter in order to congratulate Liverpool and Wales starlet Ben Woodburn on scoring his first goal for his country against Austria on Saturday.

Congrats to Wales !! What A game!and Ben Woodburn ! Nice goal !! — David Hasselhoff (@DavidHasselhoff) September 3, 2017

Not only did the goal prove to be the only strike of the game, it was also a rather special effort:

But however satisfying it must have been for Woodburn to nab the winner - oh, we forgot to mention; not only was it the young lad's DEBUT for his country, his screamer came a mere five minutes after coming on as second-half substitute! - it probably pales in comparison to then having The Hoff commenting about it on Twitter.

You've made it, Ben! 😂 https://t.co/jDyhRG3DTw — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 3, 2017

Clearly others agreed with this assessment, if their replies are anything to go by:

You know you've reached the big leagues when the Hoff congratulates you. pic.twitter.com/nljGJYlDLI — Roy O (@cro1) September 3, 2017

But perhaps Terry B summed it up best: