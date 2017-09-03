Reputed Chelsea Target Set to Extend His Contract With Serie A Giants Juventus

Alex Sandro is set to have his contract extended at the Italian giants, after drawing interest from Antonio Conte's Chelsea. Sandro has evolved into one of the best full-backs in the world, starring in a solid Juventus defence.

Having already lost Leonardo Bonucci and Dani Alves this summer, Juventus were unlikely to let the Brazilian leave despite bids of up to €70m. Maintaining a stance that the player was not for sale, Sandro echoed this and stated he was happy in Italy.

According to 101greatgoals, his loyalty is set to be rewarded with a bumper deal at Juventus. The new contract will reportedly see Sandro’s wages increase from €2.8m to €5m per season, which could see him become one of the best-paid players at Juventus.

Expected to be signed over the coming days, this contract would solidify the club's 'not for sale' stance, with no release clause included. This adds to the list of players that have shunned Chelsea this summer, in what proved to be a disappointing window for the champions.

Leaving Portugal for Italy back in 2015, £23m has turned out to be a steal for the Brazilian. Appearing 78 times for the Italian giants, Sandro has won two Serie A titles and two Coppa Italias as a part of one of the world's best defences.