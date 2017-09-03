Spurs Reportedly Made a Bold Deadline Day Bid to Sign Underused Chelsea Striker

Michy Batshuayi was reportedly a very late target for Spurs on transfer deadline day; Tottenham were allegedly after the Chelsea forward until they landed Fernando Llorente instead.

That's according to both the Daily Mail and Metro, who claim Mauricio Pochettino had enquired over a move. Spurs were targeting a new striker on the final day of the window as Pochettino looked to add to his attacking options.

Tottenham made an approach for Batshuayi but were turned away by the Premier League champions. So their attention turned to Llorente, who they managed to buy from Swansea for around £12m.

Batshuayi is seemingly going to struggle to be in the starting lineup for the Blues, considering how well new signing Alvaro Morata has taken to life in west London with two goals in two home games. However Antonio Conte wanted to keep Batshuayi in the squad as competition and rejected any advance from Spurs for the Belgian.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Chelsea had also allegedly looked into the possibility of signing Llorente, who played under Antonio Conte at Juventus, but reports claim that the Premier League champions did not submit an official offer, which allowed Spurs to nab the Spanish striker.

Eden Hazard earlier this week said that If Chelsea had signed Llorente then Batshuayi should look to move away from Stamford Bridge: '‘He is 23 years old. If he wants to progress, he must play,'’ said Hazard.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

'‘Especially if Chelsea sign Llorente, he will have less playing time. I am disappointed for him because he has had a very good pre-season.’'