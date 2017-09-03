VIDEO: Arsenal's Mesut Ozil Breaks Internet After Managing to Track Back & Tackle for Germany

Following Arsenal's 4-0 defeat to Liverpool last week, Mesut Ozil was subject to further criticism from Arsenal fans regarding his defensive work-rate - or lack thereof.

So it is was a big shock to everyone when a video hit social media of the German playmaker tracking back and making a tackle in his country's 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic on Friday.

Meant Ozil ... with the run back and slide tackle 😳 has anyone seen him do this for #Arsenal? #AFC #Ozil pic.twitter.com/dzNoZme1By — Transfer Man (@_transferman) September 1, 2017

The 28-year old's effort in the clip above will have left Arsenal fans puzzled as to why he can't exhibit similar levels of commitment for the Gunners in their domestic matches.

Ozil's tackle wasn't his only contribution for his country, as he highlighted his creative abilities by creating Germany's first goal, sliding a ball through to RB Leipzig's Timo Werner for him to finish.

@arseblog Ozil tracking back for Germany to make a sliding tackle on a Czech player. No way he's doing that for @Arsenal or Wenger. — Michael Kahne (@mikekahne) September 1, 2017

The German playmaker enjoyed being played in his more comfortable central role for his country, as he has been deployed at a wider position in Arsenal's recent use of the 3-4-3 formation.

Ozil was tipped to leave the Emirates this summer as, like Alexis Sanchez, he is now entering the final year of his contract. However, the German playmaker will now stay in north London, with the risk of him leaving on a free transfer next year.

The last bit of this message was directed at former players like Thierry Henry. "Stop talking and start supporting"



Well said Mesut pic.twitter.com/DPPmANnZUT — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) September 2, 2017

The 28-year-old riled up speculation over his long-term future at the club with an Instagram post, in which he criticised ex-club 'legends' that have been critical of the club in recent weeks, by saying: "Even though I personally do not know how my career will continue after this year, I look forward to my fifth season with Arsenal."