Soccer

VIDEO: Arsenal's Mesut Ozil Breaks Internet After Managing to Track Back & Tackle for Germany

34 minutes ago

Following Arsenal's 4-0 defeat to Liverpool last week, Mesut Ozil was subject to further criticism from Arsenal fans regarding his defensive work-rate - or lack thereof.

So it is was a big shock to everyone when a video hit social media of the German playmaker tracking back and making a tackle in his country's 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic on Friday. 

The 28-year old's effort in the clip above will have left Arsenal fans puzzled as to why he can't exhibit similar levels of commitment for the Gunners in their domestic matches.

Ozil's tackle wasn't his only contribution for his country, as he highlighted his creative abilities by creating Germany's first goal, sliding a ball through to RB Leipzig's Timo Werner for him to finish.

The German playmaker enjoyed being played in his more comfortable central role for his country, as he has been deployed at a wider position in Arsenal's recent use of the 3-4-3 formation. 

Ozil was tipped to leave the Emirates this summer as, like Alexis Sanchez, he is now entering the final year of his contract. However, the German playmaker will now stay in north London, with the risk of him leaving on a free transfer next year. 

The 28-year-old riled up speculation over his long-term future at the club with an Instagram post, in which he criticised ex-club 'legends' that have been critical of the club in recent weeks, by saying: "Even though I personally do not know how my career will continue after this year, I look forward to my fifth season with Arsenal." 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters