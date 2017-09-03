Wayne Rooney Admits He Told His Son Kai About Everton Move 'Before I Should Have'

Wayne Rooney has admitted that he told his son about his imminent move to Everton from Manchester United 'before I should have.'

The 31-year-old returned to his boyhood club in the summer, where his seven-year-old son regularly attended games prior to the transfer.

And Rooney has admitted that informing his eldest son before the deal was completed may have been too much of a risk in hindsight.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

“It’s only really my eldest, Kai, who understands and he was made up," he said in an interview with talkSPORT.

“He has actually got season tickets at Everton, so he has been going to games anyway. He was delighted.

“I told him a few days before I should have really and he was telling his schoolmates just as it was getting done but not quite done.

“But he is delighted and it is good for them to go to Goodison. I went as a kid and it’s good for them to do that and watch me play.”

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

Rooney has admitted that he made the decision to leave United after 13 years at the club due to his lack of game time under Jose Mourinho.





“I could see that I wasn’t going to be a big figure with what Mourinho had wanted and so that is why I made the decision to move on," he said.

“I’m back playing again, enjoying my football. The buzz you want to get out of football is to enjoy it and I probably didn’t do that as much as I would have liked in the last couple of years.

“I’ve got that feeling back where I am going out in games and enjoying them.”