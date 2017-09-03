Soccer

Wayne Rooney Admits He Told His Son Kai About Everton Move 'Before I Should Have'

an hour ago

Wayne Rooney has admitted that he told his son about his imminent move to Everton from Manchester United 'before I should have.'

The 31-year-old returned to his boyhood club in the summer, where his seven-year-old son regularly attended games prior to the transfer.

And Rooney has admitted that informing his eldest son before the deal was completed may have been too much of a risk in hindsight.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

“It’s only really my eldest, Kai, who understands and he was made up," he said in an interview with talkSPORT.

“He has actually got season tickets at Everton, so he has been going to games anyway. He was delighted.

“I told him a few days before I should have really and he was telling his schoolmates just as it was getting done but not quite done.

“But he is delighted and it is good for them to go to Goodison. I went as a kid and it’s good for them to do that and watch me play.”

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

Rooney has admitted that he made the decision to leave United after 13 years at the club due to his lack of game time under Jose Mourinho.


“I could see that I wasn’t going to be a big figure with what Mourinho had wanted and so that is why I made the decision to move on," he said.

“I’m back playing again, enjoying my football. The buzz you want to get out of football is to enjoy it and I probably didn’t do that as much as I would have liked in the last couple of years.

“I’ve got that feeling back where I am going out in games and enjoying them.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters