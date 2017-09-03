Wayne Rooney Names the 2 Man Utd Players That Sir Alex Ferguson 'Had a Go at the Most'

Wayne Rooney has revealed the two players that most regularly received an earful (or faceful) from Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson during his 13 years at the club.

The 31-year-old left Old Trafford to return to Everton this summer having struggled to find a place in Jose Mourinho's team.

And in an interview with talkSPORT, Rooney has spoken of his United exit, and recalled which of his teammates often got on the wrong side of Ferguson.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"That happened with me and Giggsy more than anyone," he said. "We were the players he had a go at most. But he knew when he had a go at us two, the characters we were meant we would go out and improve.

"There were little things like if you were under 25 you couldn't have a sports car. "He was the best but he never complicated anything. Nowadays sometimes there is a bit too much information, too much thought going into it. Sometimes all you need is 'You're better than them, go and win it'.

"He had the balance right and his man- management was second to none. He knew the players he could have a go at and those he needed to put his arm round."

He added: "I have seen players with tears running down their face because the manager had a go at them and they can't take it. I've also been there where Alex Ferguson has had a go at me — and it gave me that lift. It makes you want it more."

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

Rooney admitted that he considered his future at United having been clear that he would likely not play a big part in Mourinho's plans this season.

“I could see that I wasn’t going to be a big figure with what Mourinho had wanted and so that is why I made the decision to move on," he said.

“I’m back playing again, enjoying my football. The buzz you want to get out of football is to enjoy it and I probably didn’t do that as much as I would have liked in the last couple of years.

“I’ve got that feeling back where I am going out in games and enjoying them.”