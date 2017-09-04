16-Year-Old Espanyol Starlet Formally Completes 'Dream' Move to Manchester United

Manchester United have formally completed the signing of academy starlet Arnau Puigmal from Espanyol after the 16-year-old talent took to Instagram to excitedly share news of the deal.

Puigmal, a midfielder, was part of United's summer academy intake and news of his arrival in England from Catalunya first emerged in May at the end of last season.

Now, though, the deal is finally official after all the correct paperwork was filed and international clearance was received.

"Very happy and proud to announce that I am a new Manchester United player, a dream come true. It's time to work, come on Red Devils!" Puigmal himself posted on social media.

The new intake of academy scholars will be hoping to replicate the achievements of home-grown star Angel Gomes.

The England junior international, who only celebrated his 17th birthday last week, was United's youngest ever recipient of the prestigious Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award in May and made his first team debut against Crystal Palace just a few days later.

That made Gomes United's youngest player in Premier League history.

"I've been here a long time. I started at the Under-6s and progressed up really," the player said in an interview with MUTV in July. "I used to play down [an age group] because of my height and physicality obviously but I was lucky to kick on since the Under-13s and it's been amazing.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

"I think people forget how young I am really. Of course, it would be a great experience to get a few more minutes in the first team under my belt at some point but I'll just try to kick on in the Under-18s and Under-23s and learn a lot of things."