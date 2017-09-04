Arsenal Oracle David Ornstein Provides Gunners With Worrying Update on Current Crisis

Arsenal's beloved ITK David Ornstein has provided Gunners fans with a breakdown of their shambolic summer transfer window, in which he confirmed two current Arsenal first team stars asked to leave the north London club.

A journalist for BBC Sport, Ornstein has a reputation with Arsenal fans that has seen him earn a rather colourful set of nicknames from Gooners across the world.

Ornstein shed some light on what is seen by many as a poor summer transfer window, despite the club confirming the record signing of Alexandre Lacazette and Bundesliga Team of the Season full-back Sead Kolašinac.

Quick attempt to answer some Qs on #AFC window. Likes of @SwissRamble @AST_arsenal far better & more forensic on finances + results/AGM soon pic.twitter.com/LSDoAfZ1kp — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) September 4, 2017

Here, Ornstein points to the wages new boys Lacazette and Kolašinac are earning as part of the reason a third summer signing wasn't made, with Arsenal needing to comply with the Premier League's salary control regulations.





It was revealed that Héctor Bellerín and Shkodran Mustafi asked to leave the club this summer, with the latter almost agreeing to a deal with Inter Milan late in the transfer window.





Ornstein also points out that although it may appear Arsenal made a net profit during the transfer window, a large portion of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's £35m transfer fee could be owed to Southampton as part of a sell-on agreement.

It was revealed late in the transfer window that Arsenal had no more money to make any major signings, however, it appears the club were sitting on roughly £30m before the transfer window shut.





With £60m appearing to be on its way through the sale of Alexis Sánchez to Manchester City, Arsenal saw a £92m offer accepted by Monaco for Thomas Lemar although they were unable to convince the player of a late summer switch.

Ornstein ended by discussing the ambitions of controversial owner Stan Kroenke. Despite being "hungrier than ever to win trophies", Kroenke will not invest his own money into the club, instead relying on Arsenal's self-sustaining business model to help them claim domestic glory moving forward.