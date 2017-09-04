Aston Villa Chairman Tony Xia Tweets Fans After Disappointing Start to the Season

Aston Villa manager Tony Xia has posted a message on Twitter, underlining the importance of September, after their disappointing start to the season.

Villa were one of the favourites to battle for promotion in the Championship this season due their fan base and resources available from Xia, meaning they can attract top quality players to the club.

However, despite the high expectations Steve Bruce's side have struggled to make an impact in the league, currently sitting in 18th place with just five points from five games, before heading into the international break.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

After the disappointing start to the campaign chairman Xia has tweeted a message to fans, reminding them what he expecting for the upcoming month. He has declared that only results matter as he wants to see the Villains push up the table towards the highly coveted promotion places.

A busy summer at Villa Park that saw Bruce secure the signing of ex England and Chelsea captain John Terry, as well as Ahmed Elmohamady, Christopher Samba and Glenn Whelan. All four players come with bags of Premier League experience as Villa were hoping to get back into the big time.

Those four signings on permanent deals were also followed by loan moves for Robert Snodgrass after his disappointing stint at West Ham and deals for exciting youngsters Josh Onomah and Sam Johnstone from Tottenham and Manchester United respectively.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

There was some positive news to come out of Villa Park, with Jack Grealish also taking to social media, claiming that he cannot wait to be back on the pitch, after stepping up his recovery from injury.

The 21-year-old is expected to miss three months of the season, after suffering a freak kidney injury in pre-season but seems positive ahead of his impending return. The Villans will be looking to turn their season around with a win over the travelling Brentford on Saturday.