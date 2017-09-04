Soccer

Bayern Munich Announce 31-Man List Ahead of Champions League Group Stages

an hour ago

Bayern Munich have announced their squad ahead of the upcoming Champions League group stages.


The Bundesliga champions have selected a large squad of 31 players, including a number of youngsters.


New signings Niklas Sule, Sebastian Rudy and Corentin Tolisso are included after their arrivals this summer.

Youngsters such as Lars Lukas Mai, Felix Gotze, Niklas Dorsch and Milos Pantovic have been selected by manager Carlo Ancelotti.


Bayern were drawn in a group with Paris Saint-Germain, Anderlecht and Celtic and will play their first game against the Belgian side at the Allianz Arena.


The German giants also brought in former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry during the transfer window, but he has been sent out on loan to Hoffenheim. Highly-rated midfielder Renato Sanches has also joined Premier League side Swansea on loan.


Tolisso was signed from Lyon for a club-record €41.5m, and recently singled out Franck Ribery and Thiago Alcantara as his most impressive teammates.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

"Franck is the longest in the Bayern squad and what he does at the age of 34 is exemplary," Tolisso said.

“He goes motivated into every training, heals himself completely and never gives up. I’ve never seen his combination of speed and technology a second time.

“And Thiago is someone who has an incomprehensible technical quality. With him, everything looks simple. They both impressed me.”

