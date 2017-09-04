Blues Superstar Eden Hazard Discusses His Favourite Goal in a Chelsea Shirt

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has revealed his favourite goal that he's scored for the club, claiming that his impressive run against Arsenal back in February is number one - as per 101 Great Goals.

Everyone remembers it: watching the wide-man spin Francis Coquelin back into 2016 before sending Laurent Koscielny down to the shops for a pint of milk before calmly slotting past former teammate Petr Cech.

Despite being the man behind the impressive solo effort, Hazard remains humble in his discussion of the goal - seeming rather modest about his achievement:

“That is always a massive game. They are a good club. We lost the first game we played against them so we needed to get revenge, and we won 3-1,” Hazard said in Nike's press release, debuting the new Nike Mercurial Vapor Flyknit Ultra.

“I tried to bring the ball forward. I dribbled some players and then I just tried to finish. I was a bit lucky in the end with the finish, but the most important thing is that the ball went in.”

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

It's been a tough summer for Hazard, having to overcome an ankle fracture that's kept him sidelined for three months, but the Belgian is back to full fitness and ready to kick on with the new season:

“We want to win something big with Chelsea and that is always what we want in the start of the season. It is never easy and this year is no different, but we have great players and we have a great manager. So we are ready for the season,” Hazard revealed.

“We are lucky to have such great players on our team and we can switch positions with one another, so I guess it might be difficult for the opposing defenders – but that´s their problem!”