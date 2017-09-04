Soccer

Chelsea Talisman Eden Hazard Lists Blues & Belgium in 3 Favourite Career Moments

2 hours ago

Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard has spoken about his favourite moments in his career so far, with just one Blues memory making up Hazard's top three, as reported by Daily Mail.

The 26-year-old looked back to his time in Ligue 1 and in the Premier League, having accumulated almost 450 club appearances already. Hazard also reflected on his time with the Belgian national team, identifying their impressive Euro 2016 run as a fond memory in his career.

"Hmm... I have a lot of good memories, but if I need to chose one, two, three... I think I'd say the Euros with Belgium," Hazard said. "Unfortunately, we didn't go all the way and we lost to Wales, but we played a good Euros so overall that experience that is a good memory.

"Also my first game with Lille as a professional is a good memory and of course my first game with Chelsea is something I will never forget. Those are three great memories."

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Joining Chelsea in 2012 in a deal worth £31.5m, Hazard has gone on to make 249 appearances for the west London club, scoring 72 goals and assisting 62. 


Ending a seven-year spell in France with Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille, the former AFC Tubize academy star has gone on to represent Belgian 78 times and become the captain of the national team.

