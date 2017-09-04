Chelsea's Eden Hazard Shows Off New Nike Mercurial Vapor Flyknit Ultra Boots

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has modelled Nike's new Mercurial Ultra Flyknit Vapor boots ahead of his return to training.

The Belgian forward has worn Mercurials throughout his career, and will be showing off the new black and gold design when he makes his much-anticipated comeback from injury.

Image by Callum Rice-Coates

“I’ve played with Mercurials for 15 years, and they have always been good," he said. "There hasn’t been a colorway I didn’t like."

Hazard has revealed that many of his most memorable career moments arrived while wearing the boots. “I actually haven't had a lot of bad moments in my career — only good memories."

His first pair of Mercurials were a present from his mother. “From that day, I started playing with them on the pitches in my neighborhood and in my club, Braine-le-Comte," he said. "Before that, I didn’t have football boots. And since then, more or less, I have been wearing Mercurial."





The Mercurial Vapor IV were on Hazard's feet when he made his international debut at the age of 17. “I think I got 15 minutes in the end, and it was a great experience for a 17 year old – to get to join all the big names from your country,” he recalled. “The first game for your country is always special.”

Image by Callum Rice-Coates

And his first appearance for Chelsea having joined from Lille saw him don the vibrant Clash Mercurial Vapor VIII. “In general, that time was like a dream, to play at Stamford Bridge, to score and to see all the fans — not just in the stadium but also after the game. To see the fans in the streets celebrating the game was something very good for me.”

On seeing the latest pair, Hazard admitted he was impressed. “I said ‘Wow!’ because I think they look great and they are perfect for my style of football," he said. "I think these boots are special.”

The 26-year-old is again aiming high this season for Chelsea, as the Blues look to build on last season's Premier League title winning campaign.

“We want to win something big with Chelsea and that is always what we want in the start of the season,” he added. “It is never easy and this year is no different, but we have great players and we have a great manager. So we are ready for the season.”