Soccer

Chelsea's Eden Hazard Shows Off New Nike Mercurial Vapor Flyknit Ultra Boots

an hour ago

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has modelled Nike's new Mercurial Ultra Flyknit Vapor  boots ahead of his return to training.

The Belgian forward has worn Mercurials throughout his career, and will be showing off the new black and gold design when he makes his much-anticipated comeback from injury.

Image by Callum Rice-Coates

“I’ve played with Mercurials for 15 years, and they have always been good," he said. "There hasn’t been a colorway I didn’t like."

Hazard has revealed that many of his most memorable career moments arrived while wearing the boots. “I actually haven't had a lot of bad moments in my career — only good memories."

His first pair of Mercurials were a present from his mother. “From that day, I started playing with them on the pitches in my neighborhood and in my club, Braine-le-Comte," he said. "Before that, I didn’t have football boots. And since then, more or less, I have been wearing Mercurial."


The Mercurial Vapor IV were on Hazard's feet when he made his international debut at the age of 17. “I think I got 15 minutes in the end, and it was a great experience for a 17 year old – to get to join all the big names from your country,” he recalled. “The first game for your country is always special.”

Image by Callum Rice-Coates

And his first appearance for Chelsea having joined from Lille saw him don the vibrant Clash Mercurial Vapor VIII. “In general, that time was like a dream, to play at Stamford Bridge, to score and to see all the fans — not just in the stadium but also after the game. To see the fans in the streets celebrating the game was something very good for me.”

On seeing the latest pair, Hazard admitted he was impressed. “I said ‘Wow!’ because I think they look great and they are perfect for my style of football," he said. "I think these boots are special.”

The 26-year-old is again aiming high this season for Chelsea, as the Blues look to build on last season's Premier League title winning campaign.

“We want to win something big with Chelsea and that is always what we want in the start of the season,” he added. “It is never easy and this year is no different, but we have great players and we have a great manager. So we are ready for the season.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters