Soccer

Club President Confirms Atletico Madrid Are Closing in on Striker Lautaro Martinez

Monday September 4th, 2017

Argentine goal machine Lautaro Martínez is set for a future in the Spanish capital, as Atlético Madrid officials look to close a deal with Primera División side Racing Club de Avellaneda.

It was understood that the Argentina U20 international had a €9m release clause in his contract. However, the Rojiblancos have agreed a deal worth €15m as "a show of good faith", according to Football Espana.

Despite the transfer window being shut - and Atlético's transfer ban that prohibits the registering of new players until 2018 - officials from the club are expected in Argentina next week to close a deal that could see Martínez move to the Wanda Metropolitano in January.

"Next week Atlético are coming to Argentina to finalize the deal,” said Racing Club president Victor Blanco to TyC Sports. "We are optimistic that Martínez will stay here for one more year, but let's see how it can be a good deal for Lautaro and both clubs."

Martínez has 11 international appearances for the Argentina U20 squad, scoring seven goals. 

Having only recently been promoted to the Racing Club first team, Martínez has registered an impressive five Primera División goals.

Atlético did confirm the arrival of Vitolo during the summer transfer window. However, the midfielder will have to spend the first half of the season on loan with Las Palmas following his £32m move from Sevilla.

Despite shelling out for the Spain international, Atlético made profit this summer window following the departures of Theo Hernández and Óliver Torres to Real Madrid and Porto respectively.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

Matías Kranevitter, Javier Manquillo, Santos Borré and Amath Ndiaye also jumped ship to see over £62m come in through player sales.

