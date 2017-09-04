Football Legend Pelé Makes Astounding Coutinho Claim Despite Failed Barcelona Move

Despite Barcelona's continued pursuit of Philippe Coutinho throughout the summer window, with bids of up to £139m being placed, Liverpool stood firm and held onto their man this summer.





Although Reds fans can breathe a sigh of relief for now, it may be short lived with Barcelona likely to return for the Brazilian in January. Barca returning for Coutinho is especially likely after footballing legend Pele, made a bold claim about the Liverpool talisman's quality.

ITAMAR AGUIAR/GettyImages

Speaking in an interview with Marca, Pele made the bold claim that Coutinho could one day win the Ballon d'Or, when asked about the possibility of PSG new boy Neymar's ability to win the award:





"Of course he can. Neymar has a football at his feet which is all he needs," claimed Pele.

"Coutinho is a player I think we should all look at too because he is excellent for his team. No doubts at the moment though that Neymar is the one."

The praise of arguably the world's greatest ever footballer will no doubt fuel Barcelona's drive to eventually get their man next January. However Pele did suggest that Coutinho didnt have to leave Liverpool to win the Ballon d'Or:

"No. You don't necessarily have to change teams all the time to prove you are good. It all depends on taking your opportunities, suggested Pele.

That's something that will no doubt be music to Liverpool fan's ears, who will hope that Coutinho was listening to his great Brazilian compatriot.

Coutinho is expected to make his long await return to the Liverpool side this weekend, after he recovered from his back injury to score for Brazil in the week.

Liverpool look to be a more dangerous force this season with Mane, Salah and Firmino firing on all cylinders, with Daniel Sturridge also returning to fitness. If Coutinho gets a chance to play with all those players while they're playing this well, then why can't he get that Ballon d'Or?