Harry Redknapp Asks for Time to Improve But Confident of Birmingham Surge After Busy Summer Window

Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp has urged the clubs fans and the rest of the footballing world to judge his side after 20 games, following a complete remodel of his squad this summer.

The Blues have struggled to find form in the opening stages of the season, with just four points from their opening five games. After seeing 14 arrivals this summer Redknapp is confident his side will fly up the table once his side have gelled.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail, the 70-year-old admitted he wasn't surprised to see his team in 20th place at the end of August,

He said: “It’s been a difficult start to the season, but I knew it would be, in the first five games, nothing happened that surprised me."





“Now we are up and running and let’s judge this team after 20-odd games. I think you’ll see a very different Birmingham. It’s going to be a team worth watching."

The former Tottenham and Portsmouth manager is delighted with his business in the transfer window, feeling he has improved the squad massively.

The likes of Diogo Jota, Marc Roberts and David Stockdale will be plying their trade at St.Andrews this season, with Redknapp pleased to get his new men with a total spend of £17m.





“It’s been good. I think we have brought some good players in. Exciting players and I’m looking forward to working with them.

“There’s been a lot of ins and outs, we’re level – 14 in, 14 out – and I’m delighted with what we have done. Every day you see 10, 12, 15 million pound deals in the Championship. It is getting harder and harder to compete.





“But I have had great support from the owners and everybody and I feel we have got a good team, it’s going to be an exciting team to watch.”

The Blues face a difficult trip to Norwich on Saturday following the international break and will be looking to pick up their second league win of the season.