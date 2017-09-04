Inside Source Reveals 'Rapist' Chants Directed Against Adam Johnson Everywhere He Goes in Prison

Former Sunderland winger and convicted sexual offender Adam Johnson is constantly on the receiving end of abuse from his fellow inmates at HM Moorland, according to an inside source at the prison.

The disgraced footballer is currently serving a six-year sentence after admitting to grooming and sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl, and according to the Daily Star, the 30-year-old is now suffering from depression because of the torment.

"Johnson can’t go anywhere without a chorus of, ‘Rapist, rapist, rapist’ erupting." An inside source claimed.

“It happens every time he leaves his cell, when he’s getting his food and even when he’s trying to play football.

"The prisoners have adopted chants from the terraces with Johnson as the point of attack. There’s a gang of really tough inmates who basically run the prison and they have taken against him.

“In their eyes he’s a nonce and he made matters worse by complaining about his sentence.”

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

In April, Johnson was secretly videoed complaining about his sentence, adding that he wished he had actually raped the girl after receiving six years.

“How long you got, six years int ya?," An inmate can be heard as asking on the recording, “It’s not like you f***ing raped her or owt like that.”

“No, I wish I f***ing did for six years.” Johnson bluntly replies, without knowing of the abuse that would follow.

As part of his time inside, Johnson must regularly attend counselling sessions along with other sexual offenders in Moorland, and must admit that he is fully to blame for his actions if the former Sunderland man is to receive parole.