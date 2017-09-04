Soccer

Italy Legend Gianluigi Buffon Reveals Surprising Catalyst for Career as a Goalkeeper

35 minutes ago

Juventus and Italy captain Gianluigi Buffon has revealed the surprising reason that made him decide to pursue a career as a goalkeeper.

Looking back to the 1990 World Cup in his homeland, Italian football fans have Cameroon goalkeeper Thomas 'Tommy' N’Kono to thank for Buffon's decision to take up his position in between the sticks for club and county, according to Marca (via Football Italia).

"When I was little, there was someone mythical in my life: Thomas N’Kono, the Cameroon goalkeeper," Buffon said. "I saw him play at the 1990 World Cup and, after Italy, Cameroon were the team of my heart.

"It was at the 1990 World Cup in Italy. I remember the day of the first match, it was Argentina-Cameroon," the Italian legend added. "Cameroon won and, at that moment, I decided to become a goalkeeper."

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Buffon also spoke about Italy's 3-0 defeat to Spain last week, as Isco brace and a late strike from former Juventus striker Álvaro Morata rounded off an impressive victory at the Santiago Bernabéu.


"If you aren’t attentive against Spain, they'll hurt you a lot. Spain’s players change but not the philosophy."

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Despite losing 3-2 to Lazio in the Supercoppa Italiana Final last month, Juventus have maximum points from their opening two Serie A fixtures, claiming important victories at home to Cagliari and away to Genoa. 


The Old Lady host Chievo Verona on matchday three of the new season before traveling to Catalonia to face Barcelona in the first game of the Champions League group stages.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters