Italy Legend Gianluigi Buffon Reveals Surprising Catalyst for Career as a Goalkeeper

Juventus and Italy captain Gianluigi Buffon has revealed the surprising reason that made him decide to pursue a career as a goalkeeper.

Looking back to the 1990 World Cup in his homeland, Italian football fans have Cameroon goalkeeper Thomas 'Tommy' N’Kono to thank for Buffon's decision to take up his position in between the sticks for club and county, according to Marca (via Football Italia).

"When I was little, there was someone mythical in my life: Thomas N’Kono, the Cameroon goalkeeper," Buffon said. "I saw him play at the 1990 World Cup and, after Italy, Cameroon were the team of my heart.

One of my favourite goalkeepers @GianluigiBuffon 💪🏻 Congratulations on 170 games for Italy, European record and incredible achievement! 👏🏻🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/YrPBkpKGXe — Marc ter Stegen (@mterstegen1) September 3, 2017

"It was at the 1990 World Cup in Italy. I remember the day of the first match, it was Argentina-Cameroon," the Italian legend added. "Cameroon won and, at that moment, I decided to become a goalkeeper."

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Buffon also spoke about Italy's 3-0 defeat to Spain last week, as Isco brace and a late strike from former Juventus striker Álvaro Morata rounded off an impressive victory at the Santiago Bernabéu.





"If you aren’t attentive against Spain, they'll hurt you a lot. Spain’s players change but not the philosophy."

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Despite losing 3-2 to Lazio in the Supercoppa Italiana Final last month, Juventus have maximum points from their opening two Serie A fixtures, claiming important victories at home to Cagliari and away to Genoa.





The Old Lady host Chievo Verona on matchday three of the new season before traveling to Catalonia to face Barcelona in the first game of the Champions League group stages.