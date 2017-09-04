Juventus to Make Audacious Swoop for Midfield Trio Including Andres Iniesta Next Summer

Juventus are working on deals to bring Andreas Iniesta, Emre Can and Leon Goretzka to the Allianz Stadium next summer, as part of an ambitious remodelling of their midfield.

The Bianconeri have, according to Tuttosport, already set the wheels in motion on pre-contract agreements, as they aim to sign the players next summer, when all three of their current deals are set to expire.

Juventus' interest in Emre Can was known throughout this summer's transfer window, but Liverpool were unwilling to sell the Germany international, in the hope that they can persuade him to sign a new deal in the coming season.

However the 23-year-old is refusing to sign a new contract with The Reds, so he has the right to agree a pre-contract agreement with Juventus from February 1st, when he enters the last six months of his current deal.

Juventus are interested in signing Iniesta next summer, the player has not renewed his contract with Barça yet. [tuttosport] pic.twitter.com/9phNZ81T0C — BarçaSpiral (@BarcaSpiral) September 4, 2017

Iniesta had been mentioned as an idea before as an ideal replacement for Andrea Pirlo. The Italian himself found a new lease of life when he left AC Milan to join Juve in 2011.

Juventus are hoping they can have the same effect on Iniesta. The Spaniard has also suggested that he could leave Barcelona next summer when his contract expires in order to look for a new challenge, with Barcelona struggling after a disappointing transfer window.

As for Goretzka, there are reports that the 22-year-old Schalke defender already has a deal lined up with Bayern Munich, however Juventus are hoping to intercept that deal.

Can ill afford to let Emre Can leave for Juventus. Started the season so strongly - bullish and physical yet stylish. Has all the tools. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) September 3, 2017

The news comes despite Juventus having a relatively successful window. The Turin giants managed to secure the services of 12 new players, including Medhi Benatia and Douglas Costa from Bayern Munich, Blaise Matuidi from PSG and Benedickt Howedes from Schalke.