Lionel Messi Considering Summer Exit After Barcelona Transfer Shambles Leaves Catalans in Crisis

Lionel Messi's Barcelona future remains in doubt after the end of the transfer window, as the Argentina star continues to stall on signing a new contract.

Spanish outlet Diario Gol report that the Catalan giants' disastrous transfer window has served to push the 30-year-old closer to the door at the Camp Nou, as he harbours serious concerns about the direction of the club.

Last season's Primera Division runners-up were unable to keep hold of Brazil star Neymar, losing him in a world record €222m transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, while looking toothless and directionless in making acquisitions of their own.

Number one midfield target Marco Verratti stayed put in Paris, as did Angel Di Maria after a failed deadline day swoop, but it was the failure to bring in Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool which has stung the most for many of the club's fans - having been beaten away flatly by a team gearing up for just their third Champions League campaign in nine seasons.

The quality of players arriving over the last couple of seasons, including Paulinho, Gerard Deulofeu, Andre Gomes, Arda Turan, Paco Alcacer and Denis Suarez, is said to have left Messi concerned about the club's recruitment policies.

The club announced at the end of last season that the Argentine had agreed a new deal to extend his stay, but the contract is yet to be signed - despite the club's repeated assertions over the summer that everything would be tied up once Messi returned for pre-season training.

Barca currently sit in second place in La Liga after a pair of 2-0 wins over Alaves and Real Betis, behind Real Sociedad on goals scored and ahead of early-season surprise package Leganes on goal difference.