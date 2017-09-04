Lorenzo Insigne's Brother Blasts Italy Manager After He Plays Napoli Star Out Wide Against Spain

The brother of Napoli striker Lorenzo Insigne has taken to Facebook to launch an attack on the Azzuri's head coach, Gian Piero Ventura.

The comments were made after Italy lost 3-0 to Spain over the weekend, where Insigne was played as a left winger in a 4-2-4 formation.

His brother said: "But how can he play well if he plays as a wide midfielder, thank goodness that Sarri’s Napoli are his national team."

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Insigne was largely criticised for his performance with Italian TV saying he looked out of his depth at international level.





The 26-year-old is used to playing as a forward in a 4-3-3 formation so maybe it was no surprised he struggled out wide with an alien formation.





Insigne scored 20 goals in all competitions for Napoli last season as he helped the club to a 3rd place finish in Serie A and an appearance in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

He has made 17 appearances for the national team scoring 3 times including in June's qualifying win over Liechtenstein.

However, with new head coach Ventura, who took over from Antonio Conte following Euro 2016, preferring a 4-2-4 formation it has been a struggle for Insigne to really make his mark on the international stage.

Italy's 3-0 reverse in Madrid on Saturday has given Spain control of Group G with the Azzuri needing to win their last three games to have any chance of finishing top of the group and qualifying automatically for the tournament in Russia next year.

A 2nd place could be enough to see Italy through as a best runner-up but if not they could well face a tricky play-off tie.