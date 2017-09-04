The Man Behind Reported £183m Coutinho Offer Has Been Named Following Liverpool's Denial

The man behind the rumoured £183m offer that Liverpool gave to Barcelona for the services of Philippe Coutinho has been revealed - despite the Reds denying any such occurrence.

In what became one of the most talked about transfer rumours in the closing stages of this summer's window, Coutinho's reported desire to leave Liverpool in favour of Barcelona led to three bids being made from the Catalan club - all of which were immediately turned down.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

However, in the final hours of the window, Barcelona received an offer for them to buy the Brazilian playmaker for a cool £183m - which they decided against.

With Liverpool denying such claims, the offer begs the question of where it came from, and according to Mundo Deportivo journalist Francesc Aguilar, the answer has been revealed.

que eso sea cierto. Las dos partes tienen razón. Según una fuente muy cercana a la negociación, quien dio ese precio fue Kia Joorabchian — Francesc Aguilar (@MDpor_elmundo) September 4, 2017

The tweets read in English:

"Albert Soler and Robert Fernández said that Liverpool had asked them 200 million euros by Philippe Coutinho. The English club denies

"that this is true. Both sides are right. According to a source close to the negotiations, who gave that price was Kia Joorabchian"

Kia Joorabchian, of course, is Coutinho's agent. It looks as if Joorabchian was hoping Barca would take the offer and Liverpool would reluctantly accept - given that it was such a high sum for the 25-year-old.

However, it wasn't to be. Instead, Coutinho firmly remains in Merseyside and is expected to start featuring for the team in the coming weeks. Though likely to miss out on the Reds' weekend encounter with Manchester City on Saturday, the playmaker has been included in Jurgen Klopp's Champions League squad - meaning he's likely to play a pivotal role for the club this season.