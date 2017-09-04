Man City's 21-Man 2017/18 Champions League Squad Announced as Pep Targets Trophy Glory

Manchester City have announced their 21-man Champions League squad A list as Pep Guardiola targets a first Champions League title as manager since 2011-12.

The Citizens have been drawn in Group F along side Feyenoord, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Napoli and kick off their European campaign away to the Dutch champions on September 13.

£35m summer signing from Benfica, Ederson Moraes will get his first taste of European football with the Sky Blues this season, with £121m-worth of defensive reinforcements in the form of Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker and Danilo named in the squad for the first time.





Though questions have been raised about Man City's defense and their failure to secure a top quality centre-back this summer, no-one is in any doubt that City's midfield options are terrifying.

With lkay Gundogan, returning after his season ending injury he suffered against Watford in December last season, Pep's admission that he would have a team made up entirely of central midfielders if he could looks like it could soon be a reality.





The strikers aren't too shabby either with Sergio Aguero and 20-year-old Brazilian sensation Gabriel Jesus leading the line, in a critical season for Pep Guardiola.





Goalkeepers

Claudio Bravo

Ederson

Aro Muric





Defenders

Danilo

Vincent Kompany

Eliaquim Mangala

Benjamin Mendy

Nicolas Otamendi

John Stones

Kyle Walker





Midfielders

Fabian Delph

Kevin De Bruyne

Fernandinho

Ilkay Gundogan

Leroy Sane

Raheem Sterling

Bernardo Silva

David Silva

Yaya Toure





Forwards

Sergio Aguero

Gabriel Jesus