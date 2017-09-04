Man Utd Legend Hails 'Great Goalscorer' Harry Kane Ahead of England's Slovakia Qualifier

Former Manchester United and Netherlands striker Ruud van Nistelrooy has praised Tottenham's Harry Kane for his goalscoring and leadership abilities.

Kane took his tally of goals for England up to 10 with a brace against Malta on Friday, while he has also established himself as one of the finest forwards in Premier League football during the past three seasons.

MATTHEW MIRABELLI/GettyImages

Van Nistelrooy, who scored 150 goals in 219 appearances for the Red Devils, has hailed the 24-year-old's ability as a goalscorer and a leader.

"Harry Kane to me looks like a great professional, somebody who works hard to get the maximum out of himself. He shows that out on the pitch," the ex-Real Madrid and Hamburg man told the Mirror.

"I think for Spurs he is a great player, a leader as well. That also goes for England. Added to that of course he is a great goalscorer.

MATTHEW MIRABELLI/GettyImages

"He is a true number nine – a strong and forceful centre-forward who is always a reference point during the build-up play."

While Jordan Henderson took the armband for the 4-0 win over Malta, Van Nistelrooy who have no hesitation in making Kane England's new captain.

He added: "Nothing seems to faze Harry Kane.

"He takes everything in his stride. I hear he is very popular with the other players and I wouldn't hesitate to make him captain."

Kane's goals for England last week were his first of the season, with the Spurs striker failing to score for Mauricio Pochettino's side during his opening three Premier League games.