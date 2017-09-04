Nathaniel Clyne Misses Out as Liverpool Announce Their Champions League Squad

As the Champions League nears ever closer to it's return Europe's top clubs have started to announce their 25-man squad lists for the group stages.

These squads always spring a few surprises and this year has been no different. Juventus decided to leave Stephan Lichtsteiner out of their squad and now Liverpool have also left out a first team regular.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Jurgen Klopp surprisingly decided to leave Nathaniel Clyne out of his 25-man squad when the lists were announced earlier this afternoon.

The omission of the 26-year-old adds fresh concerns over his injury status. The Englishman managed a measly 45 minutes of pre-season action this summer against Tranmere, before succumbing to a back injury, from which he is yet to return from.





Nevertheless the absence of Clyne does give new signing Andy Robertson his first chance to impress in the Champions League.

Markovic, Clyne and Danny Ings are some notable names NOT included in Liverpool's Champions League group stage squad. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) September 4, 2017

Furthermore all of Liverpool's other new signings, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke make it into the recently announced squad, giving Liverpool fans something to get excited about.





Another name that Reds fans will be pleased to see on the list is Philippe Coutinho, who despite putting in a transfer request this summer remained at Anfield. Klopp also clearly feels that he will be in the right mind to be an integral part of Liverpool's Champions League aspirations this season.

OFFICIAL: Philippe Coutinho has been named in Liverpool's Champions League squad.



Nathaniel Clyne misses out. pic.twitter.com/oJCSwvfeeZ — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) September 4, 2017

The full list below is made up of 25 'List A' players, eight of which must be locally trained and an unlimited number of players born after January 1, 1996. The list can now not be changed until the round of 16, should make it out of their relatively favourable group which also contains Sevilla, Maribor and Spartak Moscow.





Full squad

Goalkeepers: Loris Karius, Simon Mignolet, Danny Ward,

Defenders: Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez, Ragnar Klavan, Alberto Moreno, Andy Robertson, Joel Matip, Jon Flanagan, Conor Masterson, Trent Alexander-Arnold,

Midfielders: Gini Wijnaldum, James Milner, Philippe Coutinho, Jordan Henderson, Marko Grujic, Adam Lallana, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Emre Can, Cameron Brannagan, Ovie Ejaria, Sheyi Ojo,

Forwards: Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Daniel Sturridge, Sadio Mane, Dominic Solanke, Ryan Kent, Rhian Brewster, Ben Woodburn, Harry Wilson