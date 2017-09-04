'Next Martin Odegaard' Reveals Manchester Clubs & Everton Showed Interest Before He Joined Liverpool

Exciting Liverpool youngster Edvard Tagseth has revealed that prior to joining the Reds, the was coveted by rivals Everton, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Norwegian teenager Tagseth officially joined Liverpool this summer after turning 16, but had agreed to move to Merseyside back in May 2015.





The midfielder has already played for manager Steven Gerrard in the U18s for Liverpool and looks to have a bright future on Merseyside, but he has now admitted that it could've all turned out very differently.

“I played for my local team Neset in Norway", he told LFC TV via Inside Football. “When I was thirteen, I went on a trial at Everton. I went there a couple of times before Manchester United wanted me.

“I played a tournament, there were some scouts there I think and then Man City wanted me in April 2015 before I went to Liverpool in May.

“And this summer I signed a scholarship [with Liverpool], a dream come true. It was always my dream to play for Liverpool and when they wanted to sign me, I couldn’t say no to that.”

Mark Metcalfe/GettyImages

Tagseth arrived with a lot of expectation from his homeland in Norway. Likened to compatriot and Real Madrid youngster Martin Odegaard, Tagseth is tipped for big things and, under the tutelage of Steven Gerrard, will likely feel like he is in the best place to learn his trade.

His new manager already seems to be a huge fan of the youngster, after an impressive display in his first game back in August against Blackburn Rovers.

“Eddie was certainly a positive and I thought his performance was fantastic. To be honest you don’t have to coach Eddie much, he does the majority of the stuff right, he just needs a bit of guidance." Gerrard told the Liverpool Echo.



