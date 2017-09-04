Soccer

'Next Martin Odegaard' Reveals Manchester Clubs & Everton Showed Interest Before He Joined Liverpool

Monday September 4th, 2017

Exciting Liverpool youngster Edvard Tagseth has revealed that prior to joining the Reds, the was coveted by rivals Everton, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Norwegian teenager Tagseth officially joined Liverpool this summer after turning 16, but had agreed to move to Merseyside back in May 2015. 


The midfielder has already played for manager Steven Gerrard in the U18s for Liverpool and looks to have a bright future on Merseyside, but he has now admitted that it could've all turned out very differently.

“I played for my local team Neset in Norway", he told LFC TV via Inside Football“When I was thirteen, I went on a trial at Everton. I went there a couple of times before Manchester United wanted me.

“I played a tournament, there were some scouts there I think and then Man City wanted me in April 2015 before I went to Liverpool in May.

“And this summer I signed a scholarship [with Liverpool], a dream come true. It was always my dream to play for Liverpool and when they wanted to sign me, I couldn’t say no to that.”

Mark Metcalfe/GettyImages

Tagseth arrived with a lot of expectation from his homeland in Norway. Likened to compatriot and Real Madrid youngster Martin Odegaard, Tagseth is tipped for big things and, under the tutelage of Steven Gerrard, will likely feel like he is in the best place to learn his trade.

His new manager already seems to be a huge fan of the youngster, after an impressive display in his first game back in August against Blackburn Rovers.

“Eddie was certainly a positive and I thought his performance was fantastic. To be honest you don’t have to coach Eddie much, he does the majority of the stuff right, he just needs a bit of guidance." Gerrard told the Liverpool Echo.


SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters