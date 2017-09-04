Soccer

PHOTO: Arsenal Youngster Krystian Bielik Gives Update on Injury After Undergoing Surgery

35 minutes ago

Arsenal youngster Krystian Bielik has revealed he will be fit by December after undergoing surgery on an injured shoulder.

The 19-year-old had been linked with a loan move away from the Emirates during the transfer window, but the injury means Bielik will instead continue his rehabilitation at the north London side.

Jeff Gross/GettyImages

While it is unexpected for Bielek to be challenging for a first-team spot under Arsene Wenger, the teenager is still seen as a bright prospect and is now targeting a return to training before the end of the year.

He wrote on Instagram: "As you can see last few days weren't best for me. Operation went well and my shoulder is getting better every day. 


"I need rest now but I will be back on the pitch at the beginning of December. I look forward because remember WHAT DOES NOT KILL MAKES YOU STRONGER See you soon".

Goal believe Leeds, Norwich and Eintracht Frankfurt were all interested in offering Bielik first-team opportunities, with the midfielder's route to Arsenal's team currently blocked by the likes of Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka, Aaron Ramsey and Francis Coquelin.

Bielik is a Poland youth international, having made his debut for the Under-19 side earlier this year.

He joined Arsenal from Legia Warsaw in a deal worth £2.4m in 2015 and has made two appearances for the Gunners, both coming in League Cup ties, and spent a period away on loan at Birmingham last season, featuring in 10 matches.

