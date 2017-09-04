​Ruud van Nistelrooy Showed He’s Still Got Class in Tweet Following Man Utd Barcelona Legends Match

Ruud van Nistelrooy established himself as one of Manchester United’s most lethal finishers during his time with the Red Devils and remains a favourite among the Old Trafford faithful.

In just 219 appearances over five seasons the former Dutch international bagged 150 goals for the North-West club.

Legends: #MUFC - van der Sar; Brown, Dublin, Johnsen; Park, Poborsky, Yorke, Silvestre; Blomqvist, Saha; van Nistelrooy. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 2, 2017

Van-Nistelrooy joined United in 2001 in a £19m move from PSV Eindhoven, and his name quickly became synonymous with goal-poaching centre-forward play, with just one of his 150 goals coming from outside the box.

The Dutchman joined Real Madrid in 2006, though United fans will always have a soft spot for the 41-year-old, who won an Premier League and FA Cup title with the club in 2002-3 and 2003-4 respectively.

The United fans gave the PSV youth team manager a thunderous reception last Saturday as he appeared once again in the United strip, as Manchester United Legends faced their Barcelona counterparts at Old Trafford.

The Den Bosch youth graduate converted from the penalty spot with typical composure on the 13 minute mark, and the striker showed his appreciation for the fans famous ‘RUUUUUD!’ chant, as reported by Give Me Sport.

Great to be back at Old Trafford and score this penalty. Thanks for Ruuuuuuuuuuding.. Kids loved it and are doing it all the time now. 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/Xxh7KhZZpx — Ruud van Nistelrooy (@RvN1776) September 2, 2017

It's safe to say United fans were glad to have him back...