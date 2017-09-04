Soccer

​Ruud van Nistelrooy Showed He’s Still Got Class in Tweet Following Man Utd Barcelona Legends Match

an hour ago

Ruud van Nistelrooy established himself as one of Manchester United’s most lethal finishers during his time with the Red Devils and remains a favourite among the Old Trafford faithful.

In just 219 appearances over five seasons the former Dutch international bagged 150 goals for the North-West club.

Van-Nistelrooy joined United in 2001 in a £19m move from PSV Eindhoven, and his name quickly became synonymous with goal-poaching centre-forward play, with just one of his 150 goals coming from outside the box.

The Dutchman joined Real Madrid in 2006, though United fans will always have a soft spot for the 41-year-old, who won an Premier League and FA Cup title with the club in 2002-3 and 2003-4 respectively.

FBL-LEGENDS-MAN UTD-BARCELONA

The United fans gave the PSV youth team manager a thunderous reception last Saturday as he appeared once again in the United strip, as Manchester United Legends faced their Barcelona counterparts at Old Trafford.

The Den Bosch youth graduate converted from the penalty spot with typical composure on the 13 minute mark, and the striker showed his appreciation for the fans famous ‘RUUUUUD!’ chant, as reported by Give Me Sport.

It's safe to say United fans were glad to have him back...

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters