Soccer

Shay Given Wins Hilarious Twitter Dispute With Newcastle Legend After Managerial Dig

an hour ago

Former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given got into a social media fight with Magpies legend Alan Shearer after asking what his autobiography should be called, coming out on top after referring to a managerial stint Shearer had that saw Newcastle relegated to the Championship.

Given, who has 134 international appearances for the Republic of Ireland, spent 12 years at St James' Park after completing a £2m move from Blackburn. His former teammate at both Blackburn and Newcastle came up with a witty response to Given's open question - however, the 41-year-old goalkeeper came out on top with a brutal reply.

The former Newcastle striker will be regretting his attempt at getting one over on his ex-teammate after Given came back with this response.

Shearer was in charge of Newcastle for just eight matches, averaging 0.63 points per game. The former England international has since established himself as a pundit on the BBC's Match of the Day, recently discussing Romelu Lukaku's impact at Manchester United following his £76m transfer.

"United's biggest summer signing was not far behind in the man-of-the-match stakes - Lukaku's display was everything you could ask for from a centre-forward," Shearer said. "Whether it was his strength, his link-up play or his finishing, he was just unplayable."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters