Shay Given Wins Hilarious Twitter Dispute With Newcastle Legend After Managerial Dig

Former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given got into a social media fight with Magpies legend Alan Shearer after asking what his autobiography should be called, coming out on top after referring to a managerial stint Shearer had that saw Newcastle relegated to the Championship.

Given, who has 134 international appearances for the Republic of Ireland, spent 12 years at St James' Park after completing a £2m move from Blackburn. His former teammate at both Blackburn and Newcastle came up with a witty response to Given's open question - however, the 41-year-old goalkeeper came out on top with a brutal reply.

Any better suggestions for the name of my autobiography than 50 saves of shay??? #jamiedornan… https://t.co/tqadKMWhwY — Shay Given (@No1shaygiven) September 3, 2017

Were there that many? How about 14 Saves of Shay ...?!🙋🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/aJzKvHeNmn — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) September 3, 2017

The former Newcastle striker will be regretting his attempt at getting one over on his ex-teammate after Given came back with this response.

Beats 14 days as a manager 😅 https://t.co/e34uGuRWz3 — Shay Given (@No1shaygiven) September 3, 2017

Shearer was in charge of Newcastle for just eight matches, averaging 0.63 points per game. The former England international has since established himself as a pundit on the BBC's Match of the Day, recently discussing Romelu Lukaku's impact at Manchester United following his £76m transfer.

"United's biggest summer signing was not far behind in the man-of-the-match stakes - Lukaku's display was everything you could ask for from a centre-forward," Shearer said. "Whether it was his strength, his link-up play or his finishing, he was just unplayable."