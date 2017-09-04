Soccer

Watford New Boy Richarlison Has Already Picked His Next Club and it's Not in England

36 minutes ago

Watford new boy Richarlison is already thinking about moving on from Hertfordshire, after expressing his desire to play for German giants Borussia Dortmund one day, in an interview with Fred Caldeira.

The 20-year-old has only been with the Hornets for little over a month after his summer arrival from Brazilian outfit Fluminese, but while his current focus is unquestionably with his current side, Richarlison admits his dream of moving to the Bundesliga. 

"First I want to write history here at Watford. Then, who knows, go to Borussia Dortmund. I've always talked about that in interviews and that's a dream of mine that I want to fulfill", claims the winger.


In the mean time, the Brazilian seems be loving life in the Premier League, having already found the back of the net for Watford, and has spoken of his desire to repay the fans' faith in him already.

"The fans here are wonderful. I want to learn the song to sing it along with them," the forward told Goal.

"Their affection motivates me to play even better, run a bit further... I was very surprised by their reception, I don't have the words to describe what the fans have done for me.

"I still don't know [what the songs says], but they say my name several times. I need to grab [goalkeeper Heurelho] Gomes to try and find out exactly what the fans are singing,"

At 20-years-old, Richarlison has become the youngest Brazilian to make the move to the Premier League, and the youngster seems very grateful for this opportunity in England: 

"It is already a dream to be in England, in a club of Watford's stature. It is a dream from my childhood, I always wanted to play in the Premier League which is one of the best leagues in the world..."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters