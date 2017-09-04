Watford New Boy Richarlison Has Already Picked His Next Club and it's Not in England

Watford new boy Richarlison is already thinking about moving on from Hertfordshire, after expressing his desire to play for German giants Borussia Dortmund one day, in an interview with Fred Caldeira.

The 20-year-old has only been with the Hornets for little over a month after his summer arrival from Brazilian outfit Fluminese, but while his current focus is unquestionably with his current side, Richarlison admits his dream of moving to the Bundesliga.

"Primeiro penso em fazer história no Watford. Depois quero realizar meu sonho de ir para o Borussia Dortmund." pic.twitter.com/KrbyRqiP3L — Fred Caldeira (@fredcaldeira) September 1, 2017

"First I want to write history here at Watford. Then, who knows, go to Borussia Dortmund. I've always talked about that in interviews and that's a dream of mine that I want to fulfill", claims the winger.





In the mean time, the Brazilian seems be loving life in the Premier League, having already found the back of the net for Watford, and has spoken of his desire to repay the fans' faith in him already.

"The fans here are wonderful. I want to learn the song to sing it along with them," the forward told Goal.

"Their affection motivates me to play even better, run a bit further... I was very surprised by their reception, I don't have the words to describe what the fans have done for me.

"I still don't know [what the songs says], but they say my name several times. I need to grab [goalkeeper Heurelho] Gomes to try and find out exactly what the fans are singing,"

At 20-years-old, Richarlison has become the youngest Brazilian to make the move to the Premier League, and the youngster seems very grateful for this opportunity in England:

"It is already a dream to be in England, in a club of Watford's stature. It is a dream from my childhood, I always wanted to play in the Premier League which is one of the best leagues in the world..."