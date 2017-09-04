Wayne Rooney Admits He 'Wouldn't Say No' if Offered the Chance to Become England Manager

After reaching the top of his game as a player Wayne Rooney is now setting his sights on becoming a manager once he retires from the beauty game and has admitted he wouldn't turn down the England job if it was offered to him.

The Everton star recently retired from international duty and with the option to see out his playing days at his boyhood club he is already planning to move into the dugout as opposed to the studio.

During an interview with talkSPORT Rooney revealed his interest in the tactical side of the game and expressed a desire to share his experience.

He said: “I’d love to go into management. I’m doing my badges now and I think it would be a waste to have the knowledge I’ve picked up over the years to not have a go at it.

“I’ve always been interested in watching games, and the tactical side of games, and speaking to the managers I’ve worked under about how we’re going to approach certain games."

Having won 18 titles during his 13 year spell at Manchester United, Rooney certainly had plenty of opportunity to study the winning formula and being coached under some of the world's best managers he has tons of experience under his belt, but one coach was the most influential.

He said: “For England, under Sven [Goran Eriksson] we had a good team. He was really good for the team. I enjoyed that time with Sven, and the time with Roy Hodgson.

"Obviously they’ve all ended in disappointment at tournaments, but in terms of qualifiers and how the team played, and personally under Roy, it was my best time for England in terms of goals.

“Fergie [Sir Alex Ferguson] was the best. Nothing was complicated. I think nowadays sometimes there is a bit too much information and thought going into it.

"His man-management was second to none. He knew the players he could have a go at it and which ones he needed to put his arm around. That shows in his record.”

When asked whether he would ever consider taking charge of the England team Rooney simply replied: “England manager – you never know. I wouldn’t say no!”