Wayne Rooney Blames Fabio Capello for Miserable World Cup Exit in South Africa

England's all time record goalscorer Wayne Rooney has hurled criticism towards former Three Lions manager Fabio Capello for his conduct during the 2010 World Cup.

During the tournament, Capello and his Italian coaching team would regularly watch Italy games and cheer their nation on whilst having managerial duties with England. Speaking exclusively to talkSPORT, Rooney spoke about how Capello wasn't the right fit for the England job and how he wasn't compatible with the Three Lions' squad.

"Capello’s English wasn’t great, and it just didn’t feel right. He brought his backroom staff in and they were all Italian and it just didn’t feel right," Rooney said. "I remember at the World Cup in South Africa, Fabio and his coaches were watching Italy play and they were cheering when Italy scored, and he was there as England manager.

"I don’t think that was right. It didn’t work and we had to move on."

England's World Cup campaign, as is the case with most international tournaments for the Three Lions, was a rather dull affair. Having scored just two goals in the group stages, Steven Gerrard and Jermain Defoe getting their names on the scoresheet against the USA and Slovenia respectively, England were drawn up against Germany in the knockout stages.

Goals from Miroslav Klose and Lukas Podolski appeared to put die Mannschaft out of sight within 32 minutes. However, a towering Matthew Upson header halved the deficit. Frank Lampard appeared to have completed England's comeback when his delicate chip went over the line, only for his goal to famously be ruled out.


A quickfire Thomas Müller brace then ended all hopes of a historic comeback, leaving England fans once again disappointed at their country falling short in an international tournament. 

