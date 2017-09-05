Soccer

Chelsea Fans in Raptures After Didier Drogba's Heartfelt Message to Blues Wonderkid Charly Musonda

25 minutes ago

Didier Drogba will always have a place in Chelsea fan’s hearts, after becoming the one of the club’s greatest ever players during two stints over nine years at Stamford Bridge.


The Ivorian became the only player in Premier League history to net in four separate FA Cup finals as well as scoring the 88th-minute equaliser and burying the winning penalty in the deciding shoot-out against Bayern Munich to seal a first Champions League title for the club in 2012.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The current Phoenix Rising player/owner has maintained a strong relationship with the West London club and has delighted fans by offering some encouragement for their exciting youth talent Charly Musonda, as reported by Give Me Sport.

Taking to Twitter, the former Marseille striker posted this touching tribute to the young star.

Musonda replied in kind with a tribute of his own to 'The King'...

After the Blues risked alienating fans with the sales of promising academy products Nathaniel Chalobah and Nathan Ake this summer, Chelsea fans were delighted that Drogba showed some love for the promising young Belgian...

It's touching stuff!...

