Citizens Playmaker David Silva in Talks Over One-Year Contract Extension at Manchester City

David Silva and his representatives are in talks with Manchester City over a potential one-year extension on his current contract at the club.

The Spanish international currently has two years remaining on his current deal with City, and Goal are now reporting that the 31-year-old is keen to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium.

They reported that negotiations over the new contract began in July, and that the deal will be finalised in the coming weeks. Silva is now in his eighth season with City, and is highly regarded by many of the fans as one of the greatest players to have worn the Manchester City shirt.

He has made over 300 appearances for the club and has been an integral part of the most successful period in the club's history, winning two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups.

It isn't just at club level in which he has succeeded. During his time at City, he has also been a regular member of the Spanish national side, winning a World Cup and a European Championship.

Although Silva has been previously quoted saying he desires to retire at his boyhood club Las Palmas, it doesn't look like that move will materialise anytime soon, with Silva currently thriving under the management of Pep Guardiola and competing for Premier League titles.

Despite the number of high profile signings at City this summer, Silva has managed to keep his place in Guardiola's starting 11 for all three Premier League games so far this season, and looks set to continue to be a key member of the City midfield.

City face a tough test against Liverpool on Saturday, and will be hoping to end Liverpool's unbeaten start to the season and to continue their's.