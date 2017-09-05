Crystal Palace Star Wilfried Zaha Promises a Signed Shirt to Young Fan Who Missed Out on Autograph

Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha has swiftly promised to get a signed shirt out to a young fan who missed out on the opportunity to get an autograph from Palace's star man.

The young fan was one of the mascot's for Palace's 3-0 defeat to Huddersfield, but couldn't get an autograph from Zaha before the game.

The Ivory Coast international then rectified the mistake, replying to the boy's father on twitter on Twitter: "No problem mate will get you a signed shirt just DM me your address #CPFCFAMILY"

No problem mate will get you a signed shirt just DM me your address 🙌🏾 #CPFCFAMILY https://t.co/ckE6EG1I5J — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) September 5, 2017

It's no secret that Zaha is a fan favourite at Selhurst Park, the attacker has become an important part of the club since returning from Manchester United.

Zaha struggled for game time at United amid a host of world class attacking talent, but since his reintegration into the Palace side the 24-year-old has made over 30 appearances in each of his last three seasons and has scored plenty of goals too.

The Palace winger has received plaudits for this latest reminder of why he's quality man on and off the field with fans pleased with their star man.

Hahah this is amazing but I'm not a celeb 😂🙈 — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) September 5, 2017

One fan on Twitter even claimed that his daughter had done a school presentation on why Zaha was her favourite celebrity. Seeing this Zaha again responded: "Hahah this is amazing but I'm not a celeb".





Despite Zaha's heroics off the field, fans will privately hope that their favourite winger can help turn things around at the south London club, with the team currently second from bottom having lost all three of their opening league ties.





Palace travel to Burnley on Sunday where new manager Frank De Boer will hope they can pick up their first three points of the season.