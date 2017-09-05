Soccer

Crystal Palace Star Wilfried Zaha Promises a Signed Shirt to Young Fan Who Missed Out on Autograph

an hour ago

Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha has swiftly promised to get a signed shirt out to a young fan who missed out on the opportunity to get an autograph from Palace's star man.

The young fan was one of the mascot's for Palace's 3-0 defeat to Huddersfield, but couldn't get an autograph from Zaha before the game. 

The Ivory Coast international then rectified the mistake, replying to the boy's father on twitter on Twitter: "No problem mate will get you a signed shirt just DM me your address #CPFCFAMILY" 

It's no secret that Zaha is a fan favourite at Selhurst Park, the attacker has become an important part of the club since returning from Manchester United. 

Zaha struggled for game time at United amid a host of world class attacking talent, but since his reintegration into the Palace side the 24-year-old has made over 30 appearances in each of his last three seasons and has scored plenty of goals too.

The Palace winger has received plaudits for this latest reminder of why he's quality man on and off the field with fans pleased with their star man.

One fan on Twitter even claimed that his daughter had done a school presentation on why Zaha was her favourite celebrity. Seeing this Zaha again responded: "Hahah this is amazing but I'm not a celeb".


Despite Zaha's heroics off the field, fans will privately hope that their favourite winger can help turn things around at the south London club, with the team currently second from bottom having lost all three of their opening league ties.


Palace travel to Burnley on Sunday where new manager Frank De Boer will hope they can pick up their first three points of the season.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters