David de Gea Tips Spain Teammate and Real Madrid Star to Become 'One of the Greatest'

Manchester United and Spain goalkeeper David de Gea has heaped praise on his international teammate and Real Madrid star Isco as the 25-year-old's star continues to rise.

Given an extended run in Real's first team last season thanks to an injury to Gareth Bale, and finally handed a role which accommodates his skill-set, the attacking midfielder became one of Los Blancos' most vital players in the run-in for their league and European Cup double.

Isco has created a chance every 39 minutes in LaLiga since joining Real Madrid in 2013.



201 chances created

30 assists



💫 pic.twitter.com/onPEtoiISZ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 4, 2017

A brace for the Spanish national team against Italy on the weekend served only to help his star shine brighter, with teammate De Gea admitting after the game: "Personally I have known Isco for ages so it's no surprise for me what he's doing.

"I have seen him doing incredible things for so long now so people shouldn't be surprised either. He's been performing at a high level and doing incredible things on the pitch for a while. He's at a top level and that's great for the team. We hope he keeps improving. Bearing in mind his personality, he'll become one of the greatest."

Barcelona's midfield lynchpin Sergio Busquets was asked about the in-form midfielder in comparison to his teammate and Spain legend Andres Iniesta, replying:

"Personally I do not like comparing players. No doubt they both are top-quality players but each one of them has their ways of interpreting football and also of playing, even though they might be similar.

"Isco has been showing in recent years his talent. He scored two goals [against Italy] and was outstanding. His role is getting more predominant within his team but we already knew what he was capable of. For us, having players like Isco or Andres that are able to use their skills and capabilities at the service of the team is a real pleasure."