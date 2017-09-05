Diego Simeone Officially Extends Atletico Madrid Contract Until June 2020

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has given the club a huge boost by signing a new two-year contract extension that promises to see him remain in charge until at least 2020.

After arriving back in Madrid in 2011, Simeone had long been tipped to leave Atleti at the end of the coming season after overseeing the transition to the new stadium.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Despite insisting he hoped to stay at the club, the Argentine took the odd step of reducing his contract by two years last September, meaning it would only take him to the end of the 2017/18 season. But, with the new extension, the original length has been restored.

Simeone spent five years an Atletico player across two spells in the mid 1990s and early 2000s.

He was part of the side that won a La Liga and Copa del Rey in 1995/96, before bringing a first league title back to the Vicente Calderon since then when he delivered one in 2013/14.

DANI POZO/GettyImages

Simeone has also overseen incredible European success. He had guided the club to Europa League glory within months of taking charge midway through the 2011/12 campaign, while he also steered Atletico to Champions League finals in 2014 and 2016.

But for a desperately late Real Madrid equaliser in 2014 or a different outcome in the penalty shootout in 2016, Atletico could feasibly have won either or both of those finals.