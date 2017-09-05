Everton Star Sandro Reveals Why Playing in England Suits Him as He Gears Up for 'Massive' Spurs Game

New Everton forward Sandro Ramirez has spoken of his integration into English football and his desire to beat Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on Saturday.

After a stuttering start to his first Premier League campaign, Sandro is yet to get on the score-sheet for the Toffees, but the striker believes he can change his fortunes this weekend.

A heel injury sustained against Stoke City in Everton's league opener has plagued the young forward in his first month of life in the Premier League.

Sandro is believed to be one of the major coup's of this summer's transfer window, as Ronald Koeman signed the young Spaniard for an inexpensive fee of £5.2m. The forward is thought to be good value for money as the player scored 14 goals in 30 league appearances for La Liga side Malaga last season.

Speaking to evertontv, Sandro said: "I wanted to use these two weeks to prepare and keep improving ahead of the Tottenham game

"I have worked hard to prepare for the Spurs game which for us, in front of our fans, will be massive. I feel very positive about the team going into this match.

"The week before the Chelsea game I was not really resting, because I was training and preparing myself.

"I had two weeks of problems with my heel but I was looking forward to playing again when we went to Chelsea. Now I feel one hundred per cent and I want to be ready for the Spurs game."

After managing to secure a single point from tough games against Chelsea and Manchester City, Sandro is keen to motivate his side ahead of his team's third consecutive clash with last season's top four.

Sandro continued: "I think playing in England suits me - it gives me the chance to make runs in behind and attack the spaces

"One of the reasons I came to the Premier League was I knew I was coming to one of England’s biggest clubs. So far it has been very good. Of course, there are so many things we need to improve and we are working every day on the training ground to get better."