FIFA have rejected Adrien Silva's transfer to Leicester City, according to A Bola.

The central midfielder, who was agreed over by the Foxes and Portuguese side Sporting CP after the close of the transfer window, was believed to have been given special dispensation to make his move.

But with Premier League action coming back full swing next weekend, Leicester have been hit with the news that Silva cannot be included in their squad.

Other reports suggest that the move is done and there's nothing FIFA can do to prevent it, yet registering players is something totally different. And if Craig Shakespeare's side aren't allowed to register the Frenchman, then he won't be able to play for them until January.

Silva was said to have returned to Sporting's training ground on Monday, but it was solely for the purpose of saying goodbye to the squad.

Leicester have reportedly paid part of the £22m fee for the 28-year-old, but they will be left in a pretty bad place, having sold one of their main midfield men in Danny Drinkwater to Chelsea, who they are to face on Saturday.