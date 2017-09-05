Inter Milan Reportedly Keen on Signing Coveted Atletico Madrid Centre Back in January

Atletico Madrid centre back Jose Gimenez could be on the way to Inter Milan in January after the Italian side failed to properly bolster their defence during the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan has been the subject of plenty of interest since he joined Atleti in 2013, especially from the Premier League, with Arsenal, Liverpool and both Manchester clubs keeping an eye on the defender.

But reports from Tuttosport (via Football Italia) are stating that Inter Milan are the latest team in for Gimenez after they failed to sign Eliaqium Mangala and Shkodran Mustafi from Manchester City and Arsenal respectively.

Inter's Serie A rivals Roma and Juventus were also keen on securing the 22-year-olds signature this summer, but Atleti's transfer ban means they were reluctant to sell unless a team triggered his €65m release clause.

In January 2018, Diego Simeone's side will once again be able to sign players, meaning if they could be more open to selling Gimenez due to their ability to sign a replacement.

And Inter Milan would be a great place for him to go. In a country that is famed for its defensive style of football, Gimenez would be able to improve his game while at the same time playing more first team football.

And with vast improvements Inter's San Siro rivals AC Milan and in a league that looks to have five genuine title contenders this year, Gimenez could prove he has the mindset and capability of a world class centre back.