Jonny Evans Concedes His Place in West Brom Starting Lineup Isn't Secure

Jonny Evans has admitted his place in West Brom's starting 11 isn't secured ahead of his return to full fitness.

During the recent international break, Evans didn't seem phased by all the transfer speculation he has received in recent weeks as he captained his Northern Ireland side to two wins with two clean sheets and even a rare goal from himself during their 2-0 victory over Czech Republic.

Charles McQuillan/GettyImages

He will now return to first team training with West Brom following his recent thigh injury, and will look to feature for the Baggies against Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend.

Whilst Evans has been out injured, West Brom have made a solid start to their Premier League campaign. They have conceded just one goal in their first three games this season, and have taken seven points out a possible nine so far - leaving them fifth in the league.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via Birmingham Mail) following Northern Island's 2-0 win, he admitted that fellow centre backs Craig Dawson and Ahmed Hegazi’s performances are giving him competition for a place in Tony Pulis' starting line upon his return.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

He said: “The San Marino game (on Friday) came at a good time.





“After the injury it wasn’t the most physical game. It was a lot more difficult (v Czech Republic).

“It was good on a personal level to get those games under my belt and these games will stand me in good stead when I go back to West Brom.

ISAAC LAWRENCE/GettyImages

“Hopefully I’ll be ready to go at the weekend. Whether or not I’ll play, the other lads have been fantastic with seven points out of nine, and it will be difficult to get back in the team.”

West Brom will be looking to continue their unbeaten start to the season when they travel to Brighton on Saturday, and Evans will be looking to show Pulis and the fans that he is worth of a place in the starting line up.