Soccer

Julian Draxler Reveals Why He Decided to Remain at PSG This Summer

35 minutes ago

Paris Saint-Germain and Germany starlet Julian Draxler has revealed the thinking behind his decision to turn down Arsenal's advances and stay at the Ligue 1 side this summer. 

The 23-year-old is known to be greatly admired by Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, and enquiries were reportedly made for his services late in the window once it looked like Alexis Sanchez was set to depart. 

Draxler's position at the Parc des Princes looked to be under threat following the summer arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, but the former Schalke man is determined to fight for his position having only arrived in the French capital six months ago. 

The German international said: “I am greatly looking forward to playing with Neymar and Mbappe — but, if players are bought for €222m or €180m, they have an advantage on paper.

“But I am confident — that’s why I didn’t think about leaving Paris.”

The PSG man capped his first 90 minutes of the season in Monday night's 6-0 win over Norway with a goal, assisted by Arsenal's very own German playmaker Mesut Ozil. 

Draxler said: “I only played two games for a short time [on the pitch] in Paris, but I came back to training four weeks later than other players because of the Confederations Cup.

“That’s something which is forgotten about in the media sometimes.

“The 90 minutes [against Norway] have been very, very important for me. I also sent a sign to Paris that they can bank on me.”

