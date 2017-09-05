Jurgen Klopp Admits Nathaniel Clyne Will Be Out of Action for Remainder of 2017

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has explained that right-back Nathaniel Clyne will continue to be absent for a significant period of time after struggling to recover from an ongoing back injury, with the player seemingly not expected to return before late November or early December.





"Nathaniel is working hard on his rehab and we have kept a close eye on his progress, but the reality is we are looking at some time still before he is back and available for selection," Klopp explained to the Reds' official website on Tuesday afternoon.

"I am told it will be longer than just a couple of weeks, so we will continue to monitor and assess."

Liverpool's Champions League campaign will begin with the visit of Sevilla next Wednesday, but Klopp admits Clyne is currently expected to miss most of the six games in this stage of the competition that will conclude on 6th December.

"It is pretty certain he'll not be available for the majority of the Champions League group matches. If we are fortunate enough to still be in UEFA competition in the New Year he could be added to the squad then," the boss further explained.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"The medical guys are pleased with how he is responding and Nathaniel has shown a really strong attitude, given he is not someone who is used to being out injured."

In Clyne's absence so far, young pair Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold have shared responsibilities at right-back, with Klopp happy with how each has performed so far.

"What is positive for us is how Joe and Trent have stepped up and grasped their opportunities," he said.