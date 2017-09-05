Soccer

Leicester City Star Expected to Knuckle Down After Staying at King Power Stadium

35 minutes ago

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare will expect wantaway star Riyad Mahrez to remain professional and work hard to help lift the club up the Premier League once he returns from international duty, reports the Leicester Mercury.

The 26-year-old stated his desire to leave the former Premier League champions earlier in the summer and missed the Algerian national team's trip to Zambia for their World Cup qualifier in order to help seek a move away from the club before 'Deadline Day' ended.

The former Le Harve player did say that he would aim to maintain his best form for the Foxes until a departure is finalised, and boss Shakespeare will expect the Algerian to remain true to his word.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

After months of speculation linking Mahrez to fellow Premier League clubs Arsenal and Chelsea, as well as moves abroad to Italy, AS Roma's final bid of £32m did not match Leicester's valuation of the former PFA Players' Player of the Year.

Reports stated that Shakespeare's side were prepared to drop their initial £50m asking price, but were not prepared to let the winger leave cheaply.

Mahrez's stance is not expected to change, but his early season performances in the Premier League have shown no sign of a player looking to force his way out of the club, and Leicester will hope the Algerian will lead them to a top-half finish this season.

